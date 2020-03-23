Coronacrisis: PwC, EY Call For Payroll Subvention

23 Mar 2020 | 09.23 am

PwC, the largest accountancy and business advisory firm in Ireland, has called on government to take ‘bold steps’ to protect employment and businesses across the country.

Owen McFeely, a director in the firm’s retail and consumer practice, said Covid-19 has created an emergency situation, with the near closure of the entire industry which covers hotels, restaurants and pubs.

“The sector is a key component of the Irish economy worth up to €7.6bn annually, representing up to 2.3% of GDP, and employing 180,000 people, notably across all regions. While final data is not yet available, approximately 100,000 people may have already lost their jobs in this sector, with countless more indirectly affected,” he stated.

In a new report Covid-19 and the Irish Hospitality Sector – Impact and Options, PwC identifies two step-change actions required from government:

• To step-in and keep employees in the sector in their jobs, covering 75% of the net take home pay of employees in the sector, having a net additional cost to the exchequer of €2.4m per week when compared to the €203/week unemployment payment

• To provide an interest free loan mechanism to provide working capital for the industry to restart itself post Covid-19.

The report estimates that without support, a business in Ireland’s hospitality sector could take over a year from the onset of a Covid-19 closure to return to profit and recoup losses sustained during the closure period.

According to McFeely (pictured): “Hospitality is core to our DNA and goes to the heart of brand Ireland. Without major step-in supports, we will see significant human, economic and societal stress, particularly for areas outside the Dublin region where hospitality is often the cornerstone of local communities.

“Bold steps are necessary now to ensure that we do not have a delayed recovery. To avoid or alleviate the damage of another recession, it is simply essential that employees are ready to go back to work when this situation eases. This isn’t just about the hospitality industry – the options and suggested framework identified in this report can easily be applied to other sectors and industries.”

Flattening The Economic Curve

John Dillon, PwC retail & consumer practice lead, added: “A subvention based approach as proposed allows businesses to remain connected with their employees. This will be critical to enabling the sector to mobilise rapidly and transition to post-Covid realities once current social barriers are lifted. It ‘flattens the curve’ economically.

“The hospitality sector, supported by Ireland’s food industry, has spent many years developing Ireland’s image and reputation as a unique destination for food tourism. Failure to support key players including restaurants, hotels and pubs and the wider ecosystem including local farmers and producers could do irreparable damage to the long term future of the industry.”

PwC estimates that supporting the hospitality sector via the Covid-19 Unemployment Payment (€203 per week per employee) could directly cost the state c.€36m per week. Incorporating the impact of lost Exchequer payroll taxes means that the true cost of this approach is c.€42m per week.

PwC believes implementing a 75% payroll subvention scheme would cost c.€44m per week. The subvention period has been calculated based on a 20-week closedown.

Even with a subvention, businesses will continue to generate costs when closed. When these businesses reopen, says PwC, they will likely face much lower levels of demand for a period of time as consumer confidence, tourism and corporate spending all return to pre Covid-19 levels.

“Therefore financial stimulus including the provision of interest free working capital options needs to be put in place in order to enable these businesses to reboot and reopen for trade,” said Dillon. “Even with support, the losses incurred during the closure will take some time to be cleared. Initial analysis indicated a period of 62 weeks for one business to return to the black.”

Who Pays Bridging Bill?

Neil Gibson, chief economist at EY Ireland, said the firm’s preliminary estimates show that much if not all of the island of Ireland’s job gains over the last five years could potentially be lost in the three months from the start of March.

According to Gibson (pictured above): “The critical question is will they be temporary or permanent losses? The uncertainty over how long the lock down will remain in place makes it impossible to say, but there are sadly likely to be a significant number of businesses ceasing to trade.

“This is a global problem, so unlike during the financial crisis talented people cannot leave the island to find work elsewhere, which will add to the spike in unemployment levels.

“The ‘bridging’ bill in response to this crisis will be enormous. The key question is who should take on the debt – government or business? The emotional strain for many business owners in deciding if the if they can take on debt with such an uncertain road ahead means that where possible government should take the debt. Or more accurately civil society should take the strain.

“This would mean payroll support and direct aid are more valuable than lending and credit. That is not to say that lending institutions do not have a part to play in addressing the crisis, and forbearance on payments and debt servicing will be required,” Gibson added.