Coronacrisis: How Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme Works

25 Mar 2020 | 09.28 am

Revenue has been authorised by government to operate a Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme. The scheme will run for 12 weeks from 26 March 2020.

The scheme is subject to legislation being enacted, with draft legislation due to be published this week.

The scheme enables employees, whose employers are affected by the pandemic, to receive supports directly from their employer. Revenue says the subsidy will be available to employers who keep employees on the payroll throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state will co-fund 70% of the cost of salaries up to a maximum of €410 per week, equivalent of €38,000 a year in take home pay. The scheme also provides assistance of up to €350 per week for employees earnings between €38,000 and €76,000.

Key Features

• Replaces the previous Covid-19 Refund Scheme.

• From Thursday 26 March 2020, the subsidy scheme will refund employers up to a maximum of €410 per each qualifying employee.

• Employers should pay no more than the normal take home pay of the employee.

• The subsidy scheme applies to employers who top up employees’ wages and those that aren’t in a position to do so.

• Employers make this support payment to their employees through their normal payroll process.

• Employers will then be reimbursed for amounts paid to employees and notified to Revenue via the payroll process.

• Revenue says that the reimbursement will, in general, be made within two working days after receipt of the payroll submission.

• In April, the scheme will move to a subsidy payment based on 70% of the weekly average take home pay for each employee up to a maximum of €410. According to Revenue, this will be clarified later.

• Income tax and USC will not be applied to the subsidy payment through the payroll.

• Employee PRSI will not apply to the subsidy or any top up payment by the employer.

• Employers PRSI will not apply to the subsidy will be reduced from 10.5% to 0.5% on the top up payment.

Who does the scheme apply to?

The scheme is available to employers from all sectors (excluding the public service and non-commercial semi-state sector) whose business activities are being adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme is available for employers who retain staff on payroll, even if they are temporarily not working or on reduced hours and/or reduced pay.

Revenue says that to qualify for the scheme, employers must:

• be experiencing significant negative economic disruption due to Covid-19.

• be able to demonstrate, to the satisfaction of Revenue, a minimum of a 25% decline in turnover.

• be unable to pay normal wages and normal outgoings fully.

• retain their employees on the payroll.

For the moment, the above issues do not have to be evidenced. Entitlement is based on self-declaration.

The Revenue’s self-declaration form includes the following: “I confirm that the business is experiencing significant negative economic disruptions due to Covid-19, and can demonstrate to the satisfaction of Revenue that the negative disruption is leading to a minimum of 25% decline in actual or predicted turnover, an inability to pay normal wages and outgoings and to other circumstances as set out in published Revenue Guidelines.”

It seems therefore that the scheme may not be availed of by employers who have suffered a large decline in turnover if they have cash reserves that can pay for payroll and other overheads in the short term.

Revenue has warned that penalties will apply to any abuse of the Subsidy Scheme by self-declaring incorrectly, not providing funds to employees or non-adherence to Revenue and any other relevant guidelines.

Qualifying employees for the subsidy are those who were on the employer’s payroll as at 29 February 2020, and for whom a payroll submission has already been made to Revenue in the period from 1 February 2020 to 15 March 2020.

Registering for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme replaces the Employer COVID-19 Refund Scheme introduced earlier in March.

Any employer already registered with Revenue for the Employer COVID-19 Refund Scheme is not required to take any further action.

The employer may make payroll submissions from 26 March 2020 under the subsidy scheme arrangements on the same basis as they were doing for the Employer Refund Scheme, and €410 will be refunded in respect of each eligible employee per week.

Employers or their agents wishing to register for the scheme can apply to Revenue by carrying out the following steps:

• Log on to ROS myEnquiries and select the category ‘Covid-19: Temporary Wage Subsidy’.

• Read the ‘Covid-19: Temporary Wage Subsidy Self-Declaration’ and press the ‘Submit’ button.

• Ensure bank account details on Revenue record are correct. These can be checked in ROS and in ‘Manage bank accounts’, ‘Manage EFT’, enter the refund bank account that the refund is to be made to.

Operating The Scheme

The employer runs the payroll as normal, entering the following details for each relevant employee under the Scheme:

• PRSI Class set to J9.

• A non-taxable amount equal to the employee’s net take home pay or €410 whichever is the lesser.

• If an employer is not making any payment to the employee, they should include a pay amount of €0.01 in Gross Pay.

• If an employer is making additional wage payments to affected employees, they should include this amount in the Gross Pay.

• It is important that employers do not include the Temporary Wage Subsidy payment in Gross Pay.

• The payroll submission must include pay frequency and period number.

Income tax, USC, LPT, if applicable, and PRSI are not deducted from the Temporary Wage Subsidy.

Revenue points out that sn many cases the payment of the Temporary Wage Subsidy and any additional income paid by the employer will result in the refund of Income Tax or USC already paid by the employee.

Revenue says that any Income Tax and USC refunds that arise as a result of the application of tax credits and rate bands can be repaid by the employer and Revenue will also refund this amount to the employer.

Employers hare awrned that they must not operate this scheme for any employee who is making a claim for duplicate support (e.g. Pandemic Unemployment Payment) from the DEASP.

Based on the information provided in payroll submissions and adherence to the maximum limits, Revenue says it will credit employers with the temporary wage subsidy paid to each employee.