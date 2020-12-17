Cork’s Everseen Tops Deloitte Fast 50

17 Dec 2020 | 10.28 am

Fifty-one companies have been listed in the annual Deloitte Technology Fast 50 this year, with two firms tying for the 50th spot Cork company Everseen taking the number one spot.

Everseen develops computer vision and artificial intelligence solutions for large retailers, is a new entrant to the Fast 5o, and grew by almost 3,000% in the past four years — 2,879% to be precise.

Chief executive Alan O’Herlihy said: “I’m thrilled to get this recognition of our company’s success, especially as a new entrant into the Deloitte Fast 50 Awards programme. Our team has worked incredibly hard to support our customers and increase revenue and we’re proud of what we have achieved to date.”

Dublin company Webio, another new entrant to the rankings, achieved second spot with a growth rate of 2,794% in the period. The company uses conversational automated intelligence to improve customer engagement. Having broken into Europe this year, it plans to bring the platform to the US next.

The third spot was taken by another new entrant, Dublin-based Flipdish. The company operates globally, offering a digital ordering and marketing system to restaurants, cafés and takeaways. It achieved a growth rate of 1,960%.

Deloitte says the 51 firms generated c.€3.3 billion in total annual revenues and employed 4,600 people in 2019. The average revenue of companies featured in the ranking was c.€90m, while the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years exceeded 400%.

Deloitte partner David Shanahan (pictured) commented: “Over the last 21 years, the Fast 50 has become the benchmark of success for Irish tech companies. Special congratulations to Everseen, who have hit the top rank on the Fast 50 shortlist on their first appearance, with phenomenal growth over the past four years.”

The full listing is available here.