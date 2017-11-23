CorkBIC Launches IT Security Accelerator

23 Nov 2017 | 03.41 pm

CorkBIC and its partners have launched the first International Security Accelerator in Ireland, which will offer an investment of €50,000 to teams in the wider IT security sector.

The Accelerator is supported by funding partners Kernel Capital and Trend Micro. The deadline for applications for the Accelerator, which will run over 13 weeks, is December 8, 2017.

Mentors such as Smarttech CEO Ronan Murphy will offer advice to accelerator participants, who will also have access to CorkBIC’s network of over 400 mentors.

Ger Goold, COO at Kernel Capital commented: “Cork is developing a reputation for Ireland’s growing IT Security cluster. This accelerator is a unique opportunity for startups to tap into the experience and resources of the strong network of Cork’s multinationals, such as Trend Micro, helping these startups grow, succeed, and in turn contribute to the cluster.”

This accelerator programme, commencing in January 2018, is aimed at early stage, disruptive companies in the wider security industry, including Cybersecurity, Internet of Things, Smart Cities, Health & Bioinformatics, Defence, Critical Infrastructure, Financial Services, Logistics and Transport.

CorkBIC is a private-sector led organisation, specifically set up to identify and build knowledge intensive companies based on promising technology and capable innovative people. It helps entrepreneurs navigate the minefield of raising finance, sorting out business propositions, arranging agreements with shareholders and investors, and finding customers. For details, see isa.corkbic.com.

Photo (l-r): Ger Goold, Ann Doherty, chief executive of Cork City Council, Michael O’Connor, CEO of CorkBIC, and Robert McArdle of Trend Micro. (Pic: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision)