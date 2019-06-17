Cork Venture Launches NRG Store Online

17 Jun 2019 | 08.34 am

NRG Store, billed as the first online sales portal in Ireland for the construction and plumbing sectors, has gone live.

NRG Store offers thousands of products from an initial 15 retailers specialising in home and commercial improvement retail.

NRG Store, a division of Sea Box Group, says it is providing Ireland’s first all-inclusive click-and-delivery service for anyone interested in construction, renovation or home improvements.

The online store also showcases a wide range of home furnishings and bedding.

Patrick Hogan, group managing director, commented: “NRG Store will revolutionise a sector that has traditionally relied on store-bought products. By offering everything that is required during construction or renovation, we hope to save both consumers and professionals considerable time and effort. This is the first omni-channel retailer of its kind in Ireland.”

Hogan added that the company’s ‘Smart Builder’ is an online quotation system that helps both builders and property owners manage the cost of construction and renovation, in a partnership with local Cork builders Heffernan Galvin Construction.

Lauren O’Donovan, Head of NRG Store, said: “At NRG Store, we want to make your life easier. We aim to do so by removing financial roadblocks in the way of life and business.”

NRG Store, connected to a New Jersey company, plans to roll out the online retail platform elsewhere in Europe.

Lauren O’Donovan (left) and Patrick Hogan with children Aoife Healy and Aoibhe Jacob. (Pic: Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM Photo)