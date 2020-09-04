Cork Tech Summit Goes Digital

04 Sep 2020 | 07.32 am

Tech Summit 2020, due to be staged in Cork last May but cancelled by Covid-19, is being staged online from September 14 to 18 under the name of it@cork Annual Tech Fest.

The technology symposium has been running for ten years, and organisers say that demand continued so strong after the cancellation of May’s live event that they decided to design a completely virtual five-day experience — free for members and with tickets on sale to the public.

The festival of technology will feature speakers such as Bobby Healy who founded Manna Drone Delivery, Tom Raftery, global VP and futurist at SAP, Dr Colin Clarke, principal investigator at NIBRT, and Vanessa Tierney, co-founder of Abodoo.

Chair of It@Cork Anthony O’Callaghan said: “It@cork turned virtual this year, embracing technology with no limits, hosted a range of webinars with attendees from all over the world, a virtual AGM and more.

“Because Covid hasn’t dampened the appetite of our attendees, we believe it was incumbent upon us to work as hard as we could over the last few months to design and deliver an exceptional virtual conference that will add genuine value to the tech knowledge of those who attend.”

The summit will have five key topics to explore:

Cyber security: designing for a new era of threats and complexity

Smart cities: are smart cities a smart idea?

The future of work

Digitalisation of bio pharma manufacturing

The future of education.

This event is free for members and for €32.50 members of the public get access to five days of keynotes, panels and workshops. It@cork is a not-for-profit independent business organisation that represents more than 300 companies in the IT industry in Ireland.

Photo: Graham Baitson of McKesson (left), Gillian Bergin of Dell Technologies, and Eoghan O’Mahony of it@cork. (Pic: Gerard McCarthy)