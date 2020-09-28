Cork Startup To Create 80 Jobs

28 Sep 2020 | 10.25 am

A new startup in Cork has announced plans to create 80 jobs over the next 18 months.

Green Rebel Marine has been established by businessman Pearse Flynn to service the future needs of offshore wind farms. Flynn, who also runs Creditfix, a personal insolvency business based in the UK, said that he is investing €10m in the venture.

Flynn has acquired Crosshaven Boatyard and the nine-acre site will serve as a base for the new operation to survey, equip and service wind farms along the Irish coast, while also continuing to operate as a boatyard.

Other outlays by Flynn for his startup include the purchase of two ships to service the nascent wind farm servicing industry.

Plans for offshore wind farms are at an advanced stage, with a number of potential fixed and floating operators examining sites along the coast from Dundalk in County Louth to the Cork coast.

“Ireland is on the verge of a green revolution that will deliver gigawatts of energy from wind far out to sea,” said Flynn. “Green Rebel Marine will work alongside the operators of this new array of wind turbines to ensure they remain operational by using skilled mariners who are trained here.

“We have already hired some of the industry’s leading scientists who will help conduct surveying in the months ahead, and our team will remain involved in these projects until they are operational and beyond. This is a new sector, and one that has incredible potential to deliver for our maritime community.”

Photo: Pearse Flynn at Crosshaven Boatyard (Pic: Clare Keogh)