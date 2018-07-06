Cork Publican Launches Virtual Festival Platform

06 Jul 2018 | 12.30 pm

Cork entrepreneur Ernest Cantillon has launched a web-based festival platform called FSTVLR.ie, aimed at connecting festival lovers with businesses looking to host events on their own premises.

The platform is backed by an events team which runs the festivals, with the site getting the word out to fans and visitors. The latest to grace the site is a Dessert Festival, which takes place across the country from July 23 to 29.

There will be a Whiskey Festival later this year, and the platform has already been used to boost the existing Burger Festival, which takes place in January.

The Dessert Festival illustrates the idea behind FSTVLR. Instead of the festival being based in a central location where participating businesses must set up operations, each business hosts its own ‘show’ at its own premises, the whole thing being tied together on the virtual platform.

The company says that it offers “a unique opportunity for businesses throughout Ireland to come together and at the same time to engage with consumers in a meaningful way with themed events, activities and special menus”.

According to Cantillon: “From my own experience I know that the standard festival model draws consumers away from venues and it can be costly for businesses to take part. FSTVLR uses social media to drive footfall directly to your premises, increasing turnover during traditionally quieter times and giving venues full control over their involvement.

“It’s low cost and low risk, and has proved to be hugely successful with BurgerFest earlier this year, where we had over 100 venues participating with great feedback on increased sales and footfall.”

Festivals Pipeline

Chief operating officer Katie Mythen Lynch added: “We believe we have a unique offering that combines digital publishing with lots of relevant and professional content and effective event management to celebrate the best in Irish hospitality. There are five food and drink-themed festivals in the pipeline for the remainder of 2018, and we will also be adding a lifestyle and wellness element later this year.”

Participation is only €95 and each venue receives a full digital POS Pack, their business is featured on the FSTVLR website, the event is backed by “a strong promotional campaign” and the participant has an “opportunity to raise the profile of their business”.

Cantillon is owner of Cork hotspots Electric and Sober Lane, Kinsale Gin and The Festival Crew, while Mythen Lynch is a founder of digital publisher Yay Media. Yay partner Johhny Lynch is also involved, along with Eimear McCarthy who is financial director at Sober Lane and Electric Cork.

Photo (l-r): Johnny Lynch, Ernest Cantillon, Katie Mythen-Lynch and Eimear McCarthy