Cork/Lisbon Route To Start In October

04 Apr 2018 | 12.28 pm

Aer Lingus is to commence a new year-round service from Cork Airport to Lisbon Portela Airport from 26 October 2018. The connection will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Cork Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy said: “This new route will be very popular for leisure and business in both directions. This announcement is an excellent development for Cork Airport and the 2.4 million passengers we serve across the south of Ireland.”

Daragh Hanratty, Head of Aviation Marketing, added: “We will continue to seek out further opportunities for expansion where demand can be proven. The people who support Cork Airport as Ireland’s second largest international airport constantly request greater connectivity, and this decision by Aer Lingus is a welcome boost.”