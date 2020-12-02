Cork IT Awards Plump For Global Shares

02 Dec 2020 | 10.33 am

Cork’s annual IT awards have seen local company Global Shares take the top spot as Company of the Year, with start-up GuardYoo fingered as One to Watch.

The 15th outing of the Annual Leaders Awards acknowledge the best of Cork’s ICT community, which includes multinationals, disruptive start-ups and emerging companies.

This year’s winners are:

Company of the Year Award : Global Shares

: Global Shares One to Watch : GuardYoo

: GuardYoo Smart Technology Innovation : Flexiwage

: Flexiwage Tech Person of the Year : Ruth Buckley (chief information officer Cork City Council and co-founder of iWish)

: Ruth Buckley (chief information officer Cork City Council and co-founder of iWish) it@cork Chairperson Community: Liam Casey (PCH).

Chief operating officer Juliette Crowley said: “We are delighted that Global Shares is the recipient of our Company of the Year Award. This acknowledges the substantial growth they have experienced and, with a thriving global business and such a strong contribution to employment in the region, we look forward to their continued success in the coming years.

“With their major expansion across Europe and into North America the One to Watch Award had to go to GuardYoo, set to become a global leader in cyber-security auditing.

“In terms of our very important community award, Liam Casey from PCH played a significant part in the country’s response to Covid-19, with PCH having delivered over 90 million units of PPE, with priority being given to frontline responder organisations. This award recognises the significant part played by Liam and PCH in working with community to meet the challenges this crisis has posed.”

The awards are organised by it@cork, a not-for-profit business organisation that unites indigenous and international IT professionals, executives, multinationals, government leaders, public sector, academia, entrepreneurs, investors, and legal and financial professional services. Its member roll runs to more than 200 companies employing at least 30,000 people. The organisation’s newsletter is available here, with full details of all finalists and winners here.

Photo: Juliette Crowley, newly appointed it@cork chief operating officer, with Mark O’Keeffe, implementation consultant in Flexiwage, and Anthony Cronin, CEO of Flexiwage