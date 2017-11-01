01 Nov 2017 | 10.36 am

Cork accountancy firm AG Associates has launched a new online bookkeeping and accounting service that gives SMEs a real-time snapshot of how their business is doing.

The service, called Clarity, allows clients to take real-time control of their accounts with cloud-based software. Accessible any time, it provides key info on profit and loss and financial position as part of an SME’s monthly bookkeeping process. It also provides monthly, and quarterly breakdowns of financial performance.

Angela O’Leary (pictured), managing director of AG Associates, said that a lot of work went in to ensuring the Clarity system is easy for businesses to use. “Users can log into the system and access all the relevant information and reports, for example, how cash flow is looking, what supplier payments are due and what the monthly profits are.

“It’s secure, protected and offers a seamless integration with a wide selection of mobile apps too.” Clarity’s service is paired with offline support from AG Associates. A qualified accountant will be assigned to support each Clarity user.

“We’re looking forward to working with SMEs who want to learn how their business is really doing, who take their business financials seriously, and who are focused on optimising their business performance.” said Angela. “Signing up to Clarity means their financial performance will be reviewed not only at year end, but every month as part of an affordable package tailored to their business requirements.”

You need to fill in an online application form before you get details on how much Clarity costs.

Pic by Diane Cusack