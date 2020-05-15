Cork Distillery To Supply SuperValu Sanitiser

15 May 2020 | 08.25 am

SuperValu has made a deal with a Cork distiller that will see an Irish hand sanitiser used by staff in the retailer’s 223 stores across Ireland.

Beara Distillery, which makes Ocean Gin, took on the job of developing and manufacturing its alcohol-based StaySafe sanitiser at the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

SuperValu has ordered an initial 27,000 litres of the new product as part of its in-store sanitising requirements for staff. SuperValu was the first Irish food retailer to introduce plexiglass at tills and to increase the contactless payment threshold to €50 to protect staff and shoppers.

StaySafe has 80% alcohol content. The minimum requirement in an alcohol-based sanitiser is above 60% in order to have a thorough effect on bacteria or viruses.

Shoppers can still buy Ocean Gin too. Beara Distillery was established in 2017 by the Power family, who wanted to produce a gin that reflected the maritime heritage of the peninsula. Beara Ocean Gin, which is blended with sugar kelp seaweed and the fuchsia bud and infused with Atlantic salt water, has won a number of awards. In April 209, the company’s year-end trade debtors amounted to €100,00.

SuperValu managing director Martin Kelleher said: “I’d like to commend Beara for using their expertise to develop a high-quality, innovative product that will protect the public. SuperValu has worked closely with Beara Distillery since they entered the Food Academy programme and their ability to produce StaySafe underlines again the power of supporting local business and suppliers.”

Photo: John and Eileen Power