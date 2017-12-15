15 Dec 2017 | 10.03 am

Researchers from Maynooth University have launched a new online resource that will let citizens, businesses and policy makers access information about Cork city in an unprecedented way.

The Cork Dashboard, which is free to use, allows users to monitor a huge range of public data at a glance — from real-time traffic and weather information to air quality and crime levels.

The initiative is a product of the Building City Dashboards Project based at the National Centre for Geocomputation at Maynooth University. It was created in partnership with Cork City and County Councils and Cork Smart Gateways, and is funded by Science Foundation Ireland.

The goal of a city dashboard, according to principal investigator and Maynooth Professor Rob Kitchin, is to provide the public and policymakers with easy access to vital information about their city in order to empower more informed decision-making.

“The decisions that the Cork Dashboard will help people make run the gamut from a commuter checking road temperatures to avoid icy roads on their drive to work, to a policy maker identifying where to target vital services. Our goal is to make as much useful information as possible available to the public and decision-makers, all for free and all at the tip of your fingers.”

The website draws information from a number of data providers, including the local authorities, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the Central Statistics Office and a number of government departments. The number of real-time, interactive maps and data-sets give users the ability to track changes in Cork as they happen.

FDI Resource

Among the expected applications of the Cork Dashboard, the team behind it said that they expect FDI companies will find it useful. “By providing visual representations for cost of living and economic performance, the Dashboard will be a valuable tool both for companies who are considering investing in Cork and for advocacy groups like the IDA,” the team stated.

Over the next two years, the amount of data available on the Dashboard will expand to allow for further monitoring services, including the ability to quickly assess areas for flood risk.

The development team also said that the Dashboard will be further developed in time to allow users to self-identify as policy-makers, private citizens, law enforcement etc., and to interact with the data in virtual and augmented reality.

Five things you can do right now on the Cork Dashboard

1. Find a parking space

An interactive real-time map locates any free parking spaces in the area. The same map will tell you how many City Bikes and bike stands are currently available.

2. Monitor the demand for social housing in the area

You can see the level of demand for social housing through data drawn from the All-Island Research Observatory (AIRO). You can filter the data by the amount of time spent on the waiting list, the age of the applicant and category of need for housing. You can also report vacant houses to the Rebuilding Ireland – Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness.

3. Get some fresh air

You can monitor the air quality levels in Cork on a real-time map. The same map will also tell you the current temperature and water levels throughout the region.

4. Compare Cork

Cork residents can compare their city with other areas around Ireland, through an index that charts enterprise and employment, health and wellness and other vital statistics.

5. Go on crime watch

The Recorded Crime Monitoring Tool allows you filter crime statistics by offence, date and region.