Cork Climate Consultancy To Add 30 Jobs

10 Nov 2021 | 08.47 am

Climate action consultany Climeaction is to recruit 30 new staff in the next two years, with five to be added to the payroll immediately.

Climeaction is the business transformation consulting and climate action subsidiary of Cobh-based Leading Edge Group, which has been delivering business transformation services for 26 years.

Leading Edge chief executive Joe Aherne said: “The establishment of Climeaction was complementary to our existing transformative consultancy business. We are now combining these approaches with climate action toolkits to provide sustainable energy and decarbonisation solutions.”

Amerne added that Climeaction helps companies of all sizes to reduce energy costs, take steps to reduce their environmental impact, and provide solutions to their sustainability challenges.

Climeaction solutions lead Paul Murphy added: “There is no easy solution to such a complex challenge, but with the right people working together and collaborative business models, we can transform how we do business so that we can take practical steps to reduce emissions in line with climate science — and reduce operating costs simultaneously.”

The venture expects to create 30 jobs over the next two years to support its expansion into the European and North American markets, with roles in engineering, technology and business development.

Photo: Minister Damien English (centre) with (l-r) Cork County mayor Gillian Coughlan, Paul Murphy of Climeaction, and Joe Aherne. (Pic: Gerard McCarthy)