Cork Chamber Names Best Companies

27 May 2021 | 12.22 pm

Cork Chamber of Commerce has named the winners of its annual awards contest for 2021, with data extraction platform Zyte taking the award for best large company.

The Ballincollig company provides tools to find data for business intelligence such as product, pricing, competitive research, news, and content monitoring. It is now the largest company of its type in the world and employs more than 100 people.

Originally called Scrapinghub, the platform is based on an open-source web crawling framework and monitors and crawls more than 13 billion web pages each month.

Other categories in the awards were best emerging business, won by artificial intelligence company Altada; best SME, where the gong went to Granite Web Services;, and best international company, where Eli Lilly took the award. The multinational was also selected as overall award winner.

Photo: Eli Lilly executives Mike Smith and Todd Winge with Vodafone’s Elaine Collins, Cork Chamber president Paula Cogan and Chamber CEO Conor Healy. (Pic: Darragh Kane)