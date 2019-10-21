Cork Businesses Recognised In Leaders Awards

21 Oct 2019 | 12.33 pm

WorkVivo and Rinocloud were among the winners in this year’s IT@Cork Leaders Awards, which were announced over the weekend.

Now in its 14th year, the competition shines a light on business leaders in the south-west region’s tech community. IT@cork is a not-for-profit independent business organisation, representing the interests of the IT industry in Ireland.

“These awards were designed to honour these leaders not just of industry, but of education, who are an inspiration to future generations,” said Anthony O’Callaghan, chair of IT@Cork.

Winners were chosen in nine categories by a panel of judges over six weeks.

The Tech Person of the Year award was presented on the night to two stalwarts of the tech industry, Shemas Eivers and Teddy McCarthy, founders and leaders of Client Solutions Ireland, the National Software Centre and Boole Investment Syndicate.

Liam Begley, teacher at Mayfield Community School, accepted the Trend Micro Excellence in Education Award for the school’s outstanding technology initiatives. He said that the €5,000 prize will go towards new equipment and developing positive and inclusive STEM programmes in the school.

The full list of winners ran as follows:

Tech Persons of the Year: Client Solutions – Shemas Eivers and Teddy McCarthy

and The One to Watch: Rinocloud

MNC of the Year: McAfee

Trend Micro Excellence in Education: Mayfield Community School

Tech Startup of the Year: WorkVivo

Smart Technology Innovation Award: Keelvar

Corporate Social Responsibility Award: McAfee

Best Workplace Award: VMware

Chairperson’s Community Award: iWish

Speaking of the tech sector engagement with the awards this year, Eoghan O’Mahony, senior cluster manager with IT@cork, said that Cork and the south-west region is a melting pot of exciting and disruptive technology startsups, high-growth SMEs and established and innovative MNCs.

“The vibrancy of the sector has been truly represented this year by the calibre of applicants, finalists and winners of the 2019 Leaders Awards,” O’Mahony continued.

Photo: (l-r) Gillian Bergin, IT@Cork; Shemas Eivers; Minister Simon Coveney; Teddy McCarthy; Anthony O’Callaghan; and Paddy O’Connell Berkley