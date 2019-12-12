Cork Airport Adds Croatia Destination

12 Dec 2019 | 11.30 am

Ryanair is to introduce a new route from Cork to the Croatian coastal city of Zadar in April 2020 for the summer months.

Cork Airport says it is on course for a fifth year of expansion in 2020, with passenger numbers forecast to rise by a further 5% in the course of the year. The 2.6 million passengers carried so far this year represents a jump of 8% over 2018.

Head of commercial development Brian Gallagher said: “Ryanair is the fastest growing airline at Cork Airport and we are delighted to see them expand their base further in 2020. The addition of a new summer route to Zadar in Croatia offers another exciting destination to our scheduled European network, with Zadar being the oldest continuously inhabited city in Croatia and located on the Adriatic Sea.

“We expect holidaymakers across Munster and the south-east will reap the benefits of this new twice weekly service operated by Ryanair next summer.”

Ryanair passenger numbers at Cork Airport are expected to rise by 23% this year, the largest increase among all Irish airports. This winter, Ryanair is operating five new services from Cork, to Alicante, Budapest, Malta, Katowice and Poznań. The twice-weekly winter service to Katowice has been extended into summer 2020, and the airline also launched a twice-weekly summer service to Naples.

Eimear Ryan of Ryanair added: “To celebrate this new Cork route to Zadar, we are launching a seat sale with fares from just €22, for travel from May to June 2020, which must be booked by midnight on Friday December 13.”

Cork Airport now offers 50 routes to the UK and continental Europe, along with many daily long-haul connections worldwide, via major European hub airports served from Cork.