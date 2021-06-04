Cork Accountancy Firms Announce Merger

04 Jun 2021 | 11.36 am

Two Cork accountancy firms, James Byrne & Co and Tobin O’Sullivan & Co, have merged and will operate under the James Byrne banner.

James Byrne director Fiona Byrne commented: We have worked closely with Tony and Brendan over a lengthy period and were delighted to welcome their team. Collectively they bring valuable experience and expertise, adding an additional layer to our client service offering.”

All existing Tobin O’Sullivan clients will continue to be managed by Scott Oosterhof, who has joined the expanded practice along with two other colleagues.

Tony Tobin added: “We have enjoyed a strong working relationship with James Byrne & Co and we are very pleased to have merged the practice we have built over many years with a firm who place equal value on professionalism and creating and cultivating long term client relationships.

“These values, together with the continuity in the team advising our clients, will ensure a smooth and successful transition for our clients.”

James Byrne & Co’s practice has grown since its foundation in Mallow in 1978, expanding to Cork city and then Dungarvan. The firm has six client service units with a multi-disciplinary staff, and offers a full range of accounting, auditing and taxation services.

Photo (l-r): Stephen Fraser, Fiona Byrne, Niamh O’Connell and Scott Oosterhof of James Byrne & Co. (Pic: Sean Jefferies Photography)