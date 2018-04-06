06 Apr 2018 | 09.44 am

Irish marketing firm Core has been shortlisted as a finalist in the European Search Awards, which take place in Prague on May 16 next. Core is shortlisted in the ‘Best Large Integrated Search Agency’ category in the awards and is one of 10 agencies from across Europe vying for the title.

The firm is also shortlisted in the ‘Best Innovative Campaign’ category for its work with KBC on ‘The Future of Mortgages’ campaign.

The annual European Search Awards are now in their seventh year, with the stated aim of recognising digital marketing excellence in SEO, PPC, digital and content marketing in Europe.

All shortlisted entries go through a two-step judging process overseen by an international judging panel. There are 29 prize categories in the competition.

Core, formerly known as Core Media, comprises nine distinct practices: creative, data, investment, learning, media, recruitment, research, sponsorship and strategy. The company also incorporates Mediaworks, Spark Foundry, Starcom and Zenith. Core has a search portfolio of more than 40 brands.

Aisling Blake (pictured), chief digital officer at Core, said that search marketing has never been a more powerful channel for advertisers. “It is a signpost and conduit; delivering potential customers through to a brand’s website or app in a simple and cost-effective way,” she added.