Core Moves To Reconfigured Windmill Lane

20 Jun 2018 | 02.08 pm

Marketing communications company Core plans to invest millions in a complete restructuring of the business and its relocation to a 24,000 sq ft custom-built ‘creative space’ at 1 Windmill Lane in Dublin.

The company was formerly known as Core Media and is implementing a a five-year plan to “transform its proposition” as a business, which includes both the rebranding and a focus on collaboration, aimed at enhancing the creativity of the firm’s work in all disciplines.

1 Windmill Lane is the address made famous by U2, the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, New Order and many other recording artists. The company says the premises was chosen because it “complements Core’s desire to create a highly collaborative space where all parts of the company could easily work together in one environment”.

Consisting of 24,000 sq ft on one floor, Core says the space has been customised to foster innovation and collaboration, and includes a CoLab space where teams can come together to discuss ideas and solve problems for clients. The company has also invested in specialists to train employees in how to collaborate more effectively and establish new ways of working together.

CEO Alan Cox (pictured) said the future of the advertising and marketing sector is about collaboration. “For the last thirty years, the advertising industry has been obsessed with specialisation, necessitating clients to hire a number of different agencies to produce one marketing campaign,” said Cox.

“Working in silos stifles creativity and results, no matter how talented the individual teams are. Research has consistently shown that collaboration produces better results. Bringing people together from different disciplines to work on a problem produces a higher level of creativity and innovation.

“Core is not moving away from specialisation – far from it. Collaboration is a powerful and essential element of world-class marketing campaigns. Marketing is a complex business and deep specialism is crucial. By demolishing our walls, both figuratively and physically, to become one company.

“We are advocating that specialists must be brought together and not kept apart. Core’s purpose is to expand the possibilities of what brands can achieve. We are really excited about our new strategy and new, integrated model, and where it will take our business.”

Statement Of Intent

Director of transformation Geoff McGrath added: “Everything in our new space offers a tangible statement of our intent to create a better way to create better work. Clients need better built solutions with a more simplified, seamless agency structure. Our unique scale, organisational structure and now our new working environment ensures that Core is the only brand capable of providing clients with such a proposition in the Irish market.”

Core has won Agency Network of the Year for the last six years at the Media Awards and the company was also recently voted one of the top workplaces in Ireland by the Great Place to Work Institute for the ninth year running.

Core employs 310 people and until recently operated as a group of nine separate companies. Now the business is one company with nine integral practices: