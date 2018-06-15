Core Gets Systematic With Influencers And Bloggers

15 Jun 2018 | 03.09 pm

Marketing communications group Core has introduced a new way of working with influencers, bloggers and ambassadors on behalf of its client brands.

With the increased reach of blogging, vlogging, pinning and Instagramming, not to mention other forms of social media, Core says it has instituted new procedures to deal with this form of online advertising.

The company says the policy will ensure that all content utilised for any campaign is within the guidelines of existing advertising standards, and that the new process has been approved by the Advertising Standards Authority.

Chief digital officer Aisling Blake (pictured) said: “More and more, brands are engaging in influencer marketing to reach and connect with younger audiences in a way that is grounded in authenticity and passion around a shared interest. Securing the right influencer for your brand can reap rewards, bringing authenticity and an ability to reach valuable audiences that can be otherwise hard to find.

“Core is moving away from ad hoc agreements to longer-term partnerships with influencers, and to facilitate this we have developed rules of engagement for influencer marketing to formalise and protect this relationship.”

Core’s new policy involves four steps:

Background Check: Full background check on the proposed influencer/ambassador. This will include examining their previous partnerships, product usage, and viewpoints, as well as confirming that their follower statistics are transparent and accurate.

The Brief: A full brief will be developed by Core and the client brand, and shared with the influencer/ambassador. This will outline specific ways of working and the roles and responsibilities of each party. A face to face meeting involving all parties will also take place at this point.

The Contract: A detailed contract will be agreed and signed by the influencer/ambassador and the brand. This will include a checklist of requirements and payment guidelines.

Evaluation / Measurement: As part of the evaluation and measurement process, all content will be approved by Core and the brand before it goes live. Every campaign will be thoroughly assessed and evaluated by Core’s Social Performance Index.