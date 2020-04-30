Core Explores Lockdown Attitudes

30 Apr 2020 | 04.55 pm

An online survey of 1,000 people undertaken by marketing agency CORE has found that half the population would like shops to re-open within a month.

Men are more likely than women to say people should return to work in June – 43% of men said this should be the case. Women are more likely to believe a return to work should happen in September.

Multi-generation households, especially those with grandparents in situ, are more cautious. Despite some economists saying young workers should return to work, only 29% of those living with their parents say they would be comfortable returning to work, reflecting a concern that they could bring Covid-19 back into the family home, infecting their parents.

