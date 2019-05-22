Core Appoints Executive Creative Director

22 May 2019 | 02.51 pm

Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company, has appointed Liam Wielopolski as Executive Creative Director.

Wielopolski joins Core from DDB, where he has been Chief Creative Officer for Johannesburg and Africa since 2013. He has also worked at Saatchi & Saatchi as Regional Executive Creative Director in Johannesburg.

Wielopolski (pictured) has won 11 Cannes Lions, as well as D&AD, Andys, Clios, New York Festivals, Loeries, Eagles and The One Show. He was a Jury member at the 2015 Cannes Lions, Jury president of the 2016 World Independent Advertising Awards in Buenos Aires and an Executive Jury member for the 2017 New York Festivals.

Alan Cox, CEO of Core, commented: “We are delighted to welcome an internationally acclaimed creative leader such as Liam to our team. This is an appointment of strategic significance for Core, at a time when we are continuing to expand the business.

“It ties in with our five-year business plan and further confirms our commitment to continue to grow our reputation in the creative arena. Liam brings a unique and high-level expertise that will enable us deliver the next stage development of our creative practice.”

Core employs a team of 310 people and consists of nine practices – Creative, Data, Investment, Learning, Media, Recruitment, Research, Sponsorship and Strategy. The company was also recently voted one of the top workplaces in Ireland by the Great Place to Work Institute for the tenth year running.