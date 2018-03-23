23 Mar 2018 | 11.43 am

Drogheda food startup Collar of Gold has landed a nationwide listing with SuperValu for its cooking oil. The company was founded in 2017 by Peter McCloskey, a son of Boyne Valley foods founder Malachy McCloskey.

Collar of Gold’s rapeseed oil is suitable for cold and high-temperature uses, and is sourced from Irish farmers. “It allows you to taste the goodness of your food only and does not add a smell, taste, colour, or aroma, typical of other pure oils,” said Peter McCloskey.

Sold in glass bottles, Collar of Gold’s oil is priced in €5.95 in SuperValu. It is used in a number of high-profile restaurants, among them Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, L’Ecrivian and Chapter One.

Boyne Valley Group is the firm’s national distributor and Malachy McCloskey is a director in his son’s startup. According to Peter McCloskey, he has invested some €2m into Collar of Gold’s “edible oil refinery” in Drogheda, in which the oil is manufactured.

Collar of Gold’s oil is also sold through the company website, as well as through retail outlets in Louth and Dublin.