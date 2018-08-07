07 Aug 2018 | 12.16 pm

Kantar Media, a global leader in media intelligence, has today released its global annual DIMENSION report, along with findings from Ireland.

The study reveals that while consumer attitudes towards advertising have stayed consistent over the last year, there remains an opportunity for marketers to improve creativity and holistic cross-platform measurement.

Owned by marketing communications giant WPP, Kantar Media provides intelligence on media consumption, performance and value. Kantar Media’s TGI consumer surveys provide insight into the online and offline behaviour of consumers and are used by communications and digital agencies, media and advertisers.

Kantar Media’s TGI consumer survey data show that in Ireland, 51% of all adults expect advertising to be entertaining, but 36% currently find it a waste of their time. TGI data also reveals that 52% of Irish consumers feel bombarded by advertising.

Kantar Media engaged with industry leaders from RTÉ, Group M, Kinetic, AIB, Ogilvy, and Omnicom Media to understand how the trends identified in the global DIMENSION report resonate on the ground. Some of the key findings in Ireland include:

Relevance is key for consumers when viewing advertisements

The ability for consumers to avoid adverts is greater than ever

Consumers are willing to trade privacy and data for personalised media

Advertising is more focused, more personalised, more bespoke, but as a result less exciting

Traditional media is still relevant to advertising and is finding ways to keep its medium alive by migrating to new platforms to reach its market

To avoid ad blocking, brands need to make their advertising more entertaining and engaging

Beyond advertising, brands are leveraging product placement to subtly get messages across, through funded content and programming

Metrics measurements need to be common across all media

Across the five markets established media formats remain resilient with 96% of respondents still accessing TV via a television set, 86% listening to the radio offline, and 73% and 72% reading print newspapers and magazines respectively.

Today’s consumer will, on average, use three different content sources to proactively gather information about a brand – led by the internet (64%) and friends and family (52%).

Eimear Faughnan (pictured), managing director of Kantar Media in Ireland, commented: “A key emerging theme is the greater need and understanding for brands to develop creative, relevant, engaging and high quality content.

“We know from experience that advertising which delivers consistent messaging on multiple platforms and across paid, owned and earned forms of media, is highly effective in engaging consumers. There is also an industry need for a metrics measurement tool that can be utilised across all media formats.”