09 Jan 2018 | 10.00 am

Mixed messages around consumer sentiment and spending in December are the order of the week, based on reports published by Visa and KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI.

The more bullish Visa Irish Consumer Spending Index, which measures expenditure across all payment types (cash, cheque and e-payments), indicated a 4.9% year-on-year increase in spending during December.

Household spend across Q4 was also up by 3.6% on an annual basis, the strongest rate of expansion seen during 2017, according to Visa.

However, underlying consumer sentiment was unchanged during December, according to the KBC/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index. Its latest report notes that while aggregate household disposable income is now higher than ever before, when adjusted for population changes the income of the average household is still around 5% below the previous peak.

Visa’s index for December recorded an increase in consumer spending for the tenth successive month. The increase in consumer spending for 2017 overall was 2.5% year-on-year.

Data for December signalled a positive Christmas period for retailers on the high street, according to Visa, with face-to-face expenditure up 5.3% year-on-year. Last month also marked the third successive month where face-to-face spending outperformed growth in e-commerce payments (which saw an increase of 3.8%).

However, the level of online shopping by Irish consumers rose 7.4% last year in comparison with 2016. According to Visa, the household goods category recorded the strongest growth during December, up 12.2% year on year.

Commenting, Philip Konopik, country manager for Visa in Ireland, said that the increase in consumer spending reflects increased employment and rising earnings.

Cautious Note

Consumer data furnished by the KBC/ESRI survey, meanwhile, struck a more cautious note. KBC chief economist, Austin Hughes, said that the survey suggested that most consumers are seeing only limited progress in their personal financial situations of late. The KBC/ESRI sentiment index saw a slight decline to 103.2 from 103.6 in November.

“A solid improvement compared with the December 2016 sentiment reading of 96.2 implies that Irish consumers have become more confident in the past 12 months but this largely reflects a correction of fears that emerged following the UK Brexit vote,” said Hughes.

“The fact that December figure merely matched the average level of the sentiment index in 2017 emphasises that we are not seeing a progressive and self-reinforcing build-up in ‘animal spirits’ among Irish consumers.”

Hughes added that the sentiment survey highlights “notable contradictions” in the circumstances of the typical Irish consumer at the end of 2017.

“While there is relief at widespread evidence of a strengthening Irish economy, it seems that many consumers still feel quite removed from the pick-up in personal finances that such buoyant economic conditions would traditionally deliver. There is little question that the Irish economy is improving but the recovery in household finances remains modest and uneven, particularly when judged against the scale of losses suffered through the downturn.

“This makes it notably harder for consumers to reconcile talk of a return to boom conditions, with many households’ experience of continuing pressures on their living standards. Irish GDP growth is now about 50% higher than its end 2007 peak but this scale of turnaround is not at all reflective of the economic conditions faced by the majority of businesses and households.”

Hughes also pointed out that while aggregate consumer spending is some 3.8% higher than its early 2008 peak, the population has grown strongly in the interim. “So the current spending of the typical Irish consumer is still about 4.8% below the level they experienced at the peak of the previous ‘Celtic tiger’ era. Similarly, while aggregate household disposable income is now higher than ever before, when adjusted for population changes the income of the average household is still around 5% below the previous peak.

“The absence of a broadly based ‘feel-good’ factor in these consumer confidence data reflects both the limited nature of the gains for most households and, for many, the lasting nature of problems encountered since the downturn.”

Sustained Disconnect

In a separate report published by business group Ibec this week, Gerard Brady, the group’s head of tax and fiscal policy, claimed that “the net wealth position of Irish households in nominal terms has never been better”.

According to Hughes, the KBC/ESRI survey instead suggested that few Irish consumers would be likely to subscribe to the view that they have never had it so good. “Instead a sustained disconnect between ‘macro’ and ‘micro’ conditions could fuel a sense of exclusion and/or unrealistic expectations, with damaging economic and social consequences,” he continued.

“Although the global economic outlook has become much healthier of late, this hasn’t automatically translated into a corresponding improvement in household finances. As a result, there has been something of a divergence between conventional measures of economic activity and consumer confidence indicators across a number of countries of late. In broad terms, the December 2017 sentiment survey suggests Irish consumers are cautiously optimistic. For most consumers, reports of a return to boom-time conditions seem very remote from their own experience.”