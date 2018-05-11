11 May 2018 | 09.59 am

Irish consumer sentiment declined in April to its lowest level since December, according to research published this week. It continues a several-month pattern of uneven consumer trust in the economic recovery.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for April recorded the fall in sentiment (down to 104 from 108 in March), which it suggested might be due to worries about Brexit and a US-prompted trade war. Strains on household finances prompted by rising energy costs and restrained wage growth are also cited as likely reasons for the dip.

“The pathway taken by the survey in recent years has been one-and-a-half steps forward followed by one step back,” the April CSI report reads. “The Irish economic upswing is still not delivering a broadly based ‘feel-good factor’ to boost the mood of the average Irish consumer.”

Four of the five components of the sentiment index were weaker than in March, with the remaining element — consumers’ expectations for the Irish economy — unchanged.

The weakest element of the April survey was the employment component. The CSI suggests that recent significant layoffs at high-profile Irish companies may be to blame, coupled with no marked improvements in average earnings growth.

Elsewhere, the CSI report argues that weakness in household finances segment could be partly reflect an issue of ‘money illusion’, as April consumer price data show Irish inflation slipping back into negative territory.

Money Illusion

“It could be the case that consumers are not fully factoring these price developments when taking into account how their financial circumstances are changing or it could simply be that the basket of goods and services they focus on is more heavily weighted towards areas such as housing costs (rents +7%) or heat and lighting (+5.4%) costs, where prices are rising more rapidly.”

Consumer feedback regarding their personal finances in April also showed a conservative turn regarding spending plans. Expectations for household finances over the next 12 months were broadly unchanged in April, with 27% expecting an improvement and 10% envisaging a deterioration. This implies that the majority of consumers expect no marked change in household finances.

Commenting on the results Philip Economides in the ESRI, noted that despite the downward trend, sentiment is still rising on a yearly basis.

In KBC Bank Ireland, Austin Hughes observed that the drop in Irish consumer sentiment in April mirrored declines in similar confidence indicators in the US and the UK. “This hints at common global influences that take many forms, ranging from future threats to trade to more immediate pressures such as higher energy bills,” he added.

“There is little sense that consumers are sensing any great benefit to their household finances from negative Irish inflation at present. This may partly reflect the moderate pace of income growth, or it could be that they are more focused on areas such as housing or energy, where costs are rising well above the overall inflation rate.”