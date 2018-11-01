Consumer Sentiment On The Slide

01 Nov 2018 | 11.50 am

Consumer sentiment weakened for the third month in a row in October due to Brexit concerns, according to the monthly KBC Bank/ESRI monitor.

While the October fall is modest, it marks the the sharpest three month fall since 201o.

KBC economist Austin Hughes (pictured) commented: “This scale of drop suggests a major mood change on the part of Irish consumers. From circumstances in which they were sensing a clear if uneven recovery, it seems that Irish consumers are now entirely focused on the risk of a sharp and painful reversal.

“To borrow from a warning issued at the recent IMF meeting that itself paraphrased ‘Game Of Thrones’, it seems that consumers are now of the view that ‘winter is coming’ and are adjusting sentiment and spending plans accordingly.

“The nature of the risks the Irish economy now faces means that it isn’t at all clear whether consumer thinking has adjusted too much or too little, but the rapidly reducing Brexit timetable means consumer sentiment and spending could see further significant changes in one or other direction in the next couple of months.”

The KBC/ESRI consumer sentiment index fell to 93.5 in October from 96.4 in September.

In the euro area, consumer confidence improved marginally in October and has been notably more resilient in spite of political difficulties in Germany and major tensions about budgetary and broader economic policy settings in Italy. The latest UK confidence reading showed a slight decline (to -10 from -9) but this resulted in a three-month low as against our 46-month low.

Household Finances

Four of the five key elements of Irish consumer sentiment survey declined in October. The exception was the outlook for household finances which improved marginally but remained well below levels seen through most of 2017 and 2018.

Assessments of how household finances had developed in the past twelve months saw a small but notable decline. One fifth of consumers feel their financial situation improved in the past year but one in four believe they’re worse off.

Philip Economides of ESRI added: “While overall sentiment has declined in October, consumers are more bullish in relation to the outlook for their own personal circumstances. This may be linked to the modest gains for personal incomes as a result of Budget 2018.

“These factors overall have been outweighed by growing concerns regarding the general economy. Given that the negotiating space of the British government continues to narrow and progress towards a satisfactory Brexit remains elusive, consumer sentiment is likely to remain subdued until such uncertainties pass.”