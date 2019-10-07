Consumer Confidence Takes Brexit Battering

07 Oct 2019 | 09.54 am

Consumer confidence has dropped to a six-year low in Ireland as Brexit concerns ratchet up.

The KBC Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 75.3 in September from 77.2 the month before. According to KBC, the last time index was lower than at present was in November 2013, when it stood at 71.0.

KBC economist Austin Hughes (pictured) said that concerns about a chaotic Brexit are making consumers more nervous about the outlook for the Irish economy and for their own personal finances.

“[Consumers] could be further unsettled if the upcoming budget creates a sense of panic about the possibility of much tougher times to come. While Budget ‘20 must be realistic, it should seek to reassure in regard to a capacity to weather upcoming storms rather than raise concerns that a much poorer economic climate is set to return,” Hughes continued.

The drop in confidence in September was, however, notably smaller than in either of the two previous months. According to Hughes’ analysis, Brexit concerns are not the main issue behind the drop in consumer confidence – they are the only issue.

“Unlike their counterparts in other countries, where the mood of consumers is being buffeted by uncertainty, Irish consumers appear now to be almost exclusively on downside risks,” said Hughes.

Four of the five main components of the KBC Irish consumer sentiment were lower in September than in August. The only element to improve was consumers’ assessment of the buying climate, which rose marginally.

“Our sense is that this reflects still broadly positive dynamics in terms of employment and wage growth in the Irish economy at present, together with strong promotional offers as businesses try to entice a consumer who in many instances may be able but is not entirely willing to open the purse strings at present,” Hughes said.

“Irish consumer sentiment and the broader Irish economy may be approaching a pivot point that will see sentiment and spending growth deviate materially from their current paths, and either rise or fall markedly depending on the course Brexit takes and the response of Irish and EU policymakers.”

Hughes added that next week’s budget needs to strike a balance between “prudence and panic” to help address flagging consumer confidence.

“If already Irish nervous consumers feel that even minimal adjustments to income taxes and welfare rates are no longer affordable, there may be some risk that they cut their own spending plans. If, instead, even some very limited support is provided, this might encourage the view that Brexit might prove hard but not hopeless.”

Financial Pressure

KBC’s latest sentiment survey also found that many consumers are still reporting significant financial pressures. For the first time since February 2017, the September survey found more consumers felt their household financial circumstances had worsened rather than improved through the past 12 months.

“One in four Irish consumers say that budget adjustments to income taxes and social welfare benefits are ‘critically important’ to their financial circumstances, while almost half feel they are quite important.

“So, roughly three in four Irish consumers will be looking to Budget 2020 for some help in making ends meet in the year ahead. A budget that disappoints in this regard could hurt rather than help the Irish economy in 2020,” Hughes said.