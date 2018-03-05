Consumer Confidence Eased Through February

05 Mar 2018 | 06.56 am

Consumer sentiment eased back in February reflecting a pull-back in spending plans and slightly more cautious views on Irish economic prospects in the coming twelve months.

The KBC Bank/ESRI consumer sentiment index fell to 105.2 in February from the seventeen year high of 110.4 recorded in January.

Austin Hughes, Chief Economist, KBC Bank Ireland, commented: “The lack of continuous month-on-month gains emphasises the absence of any broadly based consumer boom in the Irish economy at present. Instead, the trend points to solid rather than spectacular gains in consumer spending in 2018.”

Hughes (pictured) added that the February 2018 sentiment reading is higher than any of the results for the final quarter of 2017, suggesting the broad trend in Irish consumer confidence is still positive.

“These survey results might hint that some consumers may feel short-changed by a jobs market that may not be delivering the scale of pay increases they envisaged,” said Hughes. “Such concerns could have been heightened by a range of media reports on expected pay gains for 2018 that portrayed notably more buoyant conditions than might have been reflected in consumers’ own experiences.”

The proportion of survey respondents who expect their personal financial circumstances to improve in the next twelve months dropped to 25% in February, its lowest level in fourteen months.

“Our sense is that the combination of post-Christmas bills and very limited changes in January pay packets led to some downgrading of the outlook for family finances in the year ahead,” said Hughes. “Overall, the survey responses imply the vast bulk of consumers see no marked change in their personal financial circumstances through the coming year. There is little indication of the sort of ‘feel-good’ factor that would lead to a broadly based consumer boom.”