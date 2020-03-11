Construction Starts On Cork Highrise

11 Mar 2020 | 12.15 pm

Lord Mayor of Cork John Sheehan has turned the sod on the Prism Building, a landmark development by Tower Holdings Group in Cork city centre, part of the expanding docklands regeneration area.

The Prism Building is Tower Holdings’ first development in Cork and will stand 15 stories tall when completed in 2021. According to architects Reddy Architecture + Urbanism, their design takes its inspiration from the famous Flatiron Building in New York.

It’s located on a triangular, brownfield derelict site, will have a a footprint of only 310 square metres, and will be “a crystalline, light filled tower”, according to Reddy, which is a Cork firm.

Tower chief executive Kevin O’Sullivan said: “We are delighted to have reached a point where we are now ready to commence this exciting project. It is the first one for us in Cork, so that makes it very special.

“We have selected an excellent and highly experienced project team and the quality of materials will certainly make it a standout development in Ireland.”

Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty added: “We are delighted to see work begin on what will be an iconic building for the city centre. Cork is going through a period of unprecedented economic development and investment, with up to €1 billion of office, hotel and apartment developments under way in the city centre.”

Photo (l-r): Ann Doherty, John Sheehan, Kevin O’Sullivan and Fearghal Reidy. (Pic: Michael O’Sullivan/OSM Photo)