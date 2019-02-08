Construction Starts On Bartra’s Artane Nursing Home

08 Feb 2019 | 02.44 pm

Property group Bartra Capital has commenced construction of its new 221-bed nursing home in Artane in Dublin.

The Beaumont Nursing Home will accommodate patients across the spectrum of residential healthcare needs, including Alzheimer’s/dementia care as well as respite, rehabilitation, convalescence and day care needs.

The nursing home will partner with Beaumont Hospital in providing support with their elder care.

Environment minister and local Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton commented: “While it must be a priority to help older people to remain in their homes for as long as possible, there will always be people who wish to avail of nursing home services.

“To make this a caring and fulfilling experience, nursing homes need state of the art facilities such as the one that will be built here in Beaumont. They also need to embed a culture built around personal value, which must be carefully put together.”

The facility is the third nursing home to be developed by Bartra Capital, founded by Richard Barrett, who was formerly involved with Johnny Ronan in commercial property developer Treasury Holdings.

In June 2017 Bartra Capital purchased a 4.5-hectare site in Loughshinny, Co Dublin, for a 123-bed nursing home which will open next August. This was followed by the acquisition of a 0.43-hectare site off the Old Ballymun Road in Santry for a 118-bed nursing home.

Chief executive Michael Flannery added: “Bartra’s ambition to deliver 1,000 nursing home beds is well under way, with planning permission for 462 nursing home beds already secured, and another 146 applied for. Bartra is pursuing other opportunities involving both development sites and existing nursing homes. It is our ambition to deliver 2,000 beds by 2022.”

Photo: Minister Richard Bruton (right) and Richard Barrett