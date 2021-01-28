Alan Connell Takes Over At Eversheds Sutherland

28 Jan 2021 | 11.30 am

Alan Connell has been appointed managing partner at law firm Eversheds Sutherland, following his election by the company’s partners.

Connell (pictured) will lead the firm for four years, having headed the tax group at Eversheds since 2017. He also held the position of head of the commercial department and is a board member of Eversheds Sutherland (Europe) Ltd.

According to Connell: “Irish and international businesses face an era of substantial change, challenge and uncertainty in areas where Eversheds Sutherland is ideally placed to advise, not least from the complexities arising as a result of Brexit and Covid-19. We are committed to anticipating, managing and leading the response to this, in order to achieve continued success for our clients and for the firm.”

Connell practises all aspects of corporate tax, with particular expertise in inward investment projects, cross-border tax planning, corporate restructurings, public and private mergers and acquisitions, demergers, flotations, private equity, joint ventures, as well as transfer pricing.

Primarily, he advises international financial institutions and corporations doing business in and from Ireland, and is standing tax counsel to numerous international organisations on their Irish operations.

The international law firm has 68 offices in 32 countries worldwide, including nine in the US.