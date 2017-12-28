Guest Blog: Barry Tierney, Vodafone Ireland

28 Dec 2017 | 01.47 pm

High-speed connectivity and unified communications level the playing field for all businesses in the Gigabit Society, says Barry Tierney of Vodafone Ireland

Recent trends have identified a major shift in how businesses operate in Ireland and globally. High-class connectivity is crucial for businesses who rely on collaborative and unified solutions to run their business. Technology is transforming, and new technologies and solutions are being developed to enable businesses to work more efficiently, and to work remotely at times that are convenient for them. Now more than ever, businesses require an even greater need for high-speed connectivity and unified solutions to allow a level digital playing field for businesses of all sizes.

Missed Opportunities

In April 2017, research commissioned by Vodafone found that 67% of SME customers were concerned that their poor communications infrastructure was causing them to miss out on opportunities. Six out of ten respondents stated that it can be difficult at times to coordinate communications between their business and customers. One in four employees in SMEs surveyed said that they have missed a call or email, leading to or resulting in a missed business opportunity.

As technology is advancing, business is no longer conducted within the boundaries of a physical building, and organisations need access to the right communication and collaboration tools in and away from the office. Technology solutions such as unified communications can address these challenges and lead to increased productivity and efficiency, ultimately giving businesses a competitive edge.

One Net Business

For example, Vodafone’s unified communications solution, One Net Business, offers customers a simple, cost-effective way of combining all their communication needs into one cloud-based solution, hosted locally in Ireland. The solution provides future-proofed technology that allows customers to delegate and control customer queries. It also enables collaboration through instant messaging, file sharing and web conferencing, and ensures an enhanced customer experience without the expensive upfront technology investment.

Unified communications has improved operations and helped many customers on their digital transformation journey. Sometimes the benefits are more practical and immediate. For example, even when the recent storms hit, Ireland kept working, thanks largely to solutions such as unified communications: being able to seamlessly manage calls from office landlines to mobiles and having the ability to collaborate with colleagues remotely. It enabled flexible businesses to continue trading through the disruption, thereby giving them a competitive edge.

Gigabit Society

Vodafone’s vision is to pioneer a ‘Gigabit Society’, where every business, regardless of size, or whether it is urban or rural-based, has access to high-speed 1GB broadband connectivity. The network infrastructure is a critical element to providing high-speed connectivity to consumers and businesses. Vodafone is investing €500m over the next three years across mobile, broadband, fibre-to-the-home, network infrastructure and customer care systems.

Through initiatives like SIRO, which is Vodafone’s joint venture with ESB and is currently available to 110,000 businesses and homes across Ireland, as well as Vodafone’s continued network investment and solutions such as unified communications, it is delivering on its vision of the ‘Gigabit Society’.

• Barry Tierney is Head of Enterprise Commercial Management & Marketing at Vodafone Ireland