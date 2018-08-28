Connacht Rugby Links With Future Ticketing

28 Aug 2018 | 09.47 am

Connacht Rugby has chosen Future Ticketing to handle ticket sales for the 2018-2019 season of the Guinness PRO14 and the European Challenge Cup.

Future Ticketing also provides ticketing services to horse-racing courses, League of Ireland soccer clubs, Gymnastics Ireland, the Ring of Kerry Cycle and Tattersalls, as well as events and visitor attractions including the Book of Kells.

Connacht Rugby head of marketing Brian Mahony said: “Our new ticketing platform has allowed us to integrate with our existing technology and has improved our efficiency and our ability to understand and connect with our supporters. Innovative features and services have also opened up new revenue opportunities.”

Future Ticketing chief executive Liam Holton added: “Connacht Rugby is one of the fastest-growing success stories in Irish sport. In addition to on-field success, Connacht is building a strong brand with a sound commercial foundation to support the club as it develops in future years. We are delighted to partner with Connacht for the next step of its journey.”

Future Ticketing, based in Tullamore, received taxpayer funding of €250,000 from Enterprise Ireland in 2017.

Photo (l-r): Eoin McKeon, Darragh Leader, Mark Cotter of Future Ticketing, Brian Mahony of Connacht Rugby, Liam Holton, Aisling Fennin of Future Ticketing, and Denis Buckley