Confidence Ebbing Among Global CEOs

22 Jan 2019 | 10.18 am

Pessimism is surging among business leaders worldwide regarding global economic growth, according to a new PwC survey.

The survey of more than 1,300 CEOs was launched at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos this week. PwC found that nearly 30% of business leaders believe that global economic growth will decline in the next 12 months – six times more than was recorded in the last annual survey.

However, 42% of respondents told PwC that they still see an improved economic outlook, although this is down from a high of 57% in 2018.

The most pronounced shift was among CEOs in North America, where optimism dropped from 63% in 2018 to 37%. The Middle East also saw a big drop from 52% to 28% due to increased regional economic uncertainty.

The US narrowly retains its position as the top market for growth at 27%, down significantly from 46% in 2018. The second most attractive market, China, also saw its popularity fall to 24%, down from 33% in 2018.

In other findings, 35% of CEOs said they are ‘very confident’ in their own organisation’s growth prospects over the next 12 months, down from 42% last year.

To drive revenue this year, CEOs plan to rely primarily on operational efficiencies (at 77%) and organic growth (at 71%).

Irish Prospects

Speaking about Ireland, Feargal O’Rourke (pictured), PwC Ireland’s managing partner, said that a key disruption is Brexit. “With ongoing political chaos in the UK, businesses still have no clarity and the risk of a disorderly Brexit on March 29 has increased. Irish businesses need to intensify their no-deal contingency planning.”

O’Rourke added that based on client conversations, many Irish business leaders are cautious but continue to be positive about Ireland’s economy and about the future growth potential for their businesses.

“As a small open economy, seizing the opportunities will be important,” O’Rourke continued. “Maintaining and increasing competitiveness, both at national and company level, will be critical.

“And as the only English-speaking EU country post-Brexit with a pro-business environment and access to over 400m consumers, Ireland has a great opportunity as a gateway to the EU for US and Asian businesses.

“Indeed, as a consequence of Brexit, the US will be looking for a new ‘horse whisperer’ to interpret and engage with the EU. Ireland is well placed to fulfil that role.

“One of the greatest challenges for businesses is the availability of key talent and ensuring we have a pipeline of key skills for a digital world is essential.

“Businesses also need to think beyond today to fully grasp the opportunities that emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and robotics, can bring.”