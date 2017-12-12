ComReg Launches Price Comparison Service

12 Dec 2017 | 02.25 pm

Communications regulator ComReg has created an online price comparison tool covering landlines, mobiles, broadband and TV costs which allows accurate comparison of what various providers charge for their services.

ComReg Compare, available at ComReg’s consumer site, offers consumers the opportunity to browse all the mobile plans available and then filter by price, network, handset model and contract type, or work out the best option based on usage and what they want to spend per month.

It does much the same for each of the other services, and users can also tick as many products as they wish to compare bundle costs. However, with the latter is it also necessary to drill down into each provider’s offer, as the bundle comparison defaults to zero landline calls as the baseline for comparing phone offers.

Consumer services director Barbara Delaney said: “We understand that every consumer is different, and that their needs and wants from a mobile price plan are individual to them.

“Choosing the right package can be challenging, so we are encouraging all consumers to log on and use ComReg Compare before going shopping in order to make an informed choice. This tool will allow consumers to check if they are getting the best value, or indeed to see if there is better value when they are considering switching mobile provider.

Search results are listed by default in order of average monthly cost by service provider, with the cheapest first. “Consumers can find cost, discount, allowance and network information, along with links to terms and conditions, handset FAQs and provider websites before they make a decision to purchase,” Delaney added.