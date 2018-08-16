Compliance Ireland Sets Up Compliance Recruitment

16 Aug 2018 | 09.10 am

Compliance Ireland Group is partnering with recruitment agency Recruiters to launch a new venture, Compliance Recruitment.

The new company will provide bespoke recruitment services for only regulated bodies such as banks, credit unions, investment funds and insurance companies.

According to Compliance Ireland CEO Joseph Shannon, the new venture was prompted by clients asking them to help find expert compliance staff. “We were regularly receiving requests from clients to help them scale up their compliance team and assist in the hiring process,” said Shannon (pictured).

“We have been doing this for quite a while and it just made sense for us to partner with a leading recruitment agency to set up a company to do it.’We have combined our experience, knowledge and client partnerships in compliance with Recruiters’ expertise in efficiently recruiting outstanding professionals.’’

Compliance Recruitment will also undertake assessments of skills gaps in companies and organisations.