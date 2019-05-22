Complete Bedroom Refurb At Silver Springs

22 May 2019 | 02.37 pm

Tanaiste Simon Coveney has cut the ribbon at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs to mark the official completion of a €2m bedrooms refurbishment programme.

The hotel’s 109 bedrooms have been fully refurbished as part of a €8.5m investment at the Cork city centre property.

The minister described the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs as a Cork stalwart. “It continues to be a linchpin for corporate visitors and conferencing with one of the highest capacities in the region,” Coveney added.

The hotel was acquired by Dalata Hotel Group in 2015. The investment in the bedroom refurbishment completes the latest phase of refurbishment at the hotel.

General manager Joe Kennedy said: “We expect to commence a new project on the Georgian mansion on site at the hotel, with additional investment, to provide a unique offering for private group accommodation in the coming years.”

Photo: Minister Simon Coveney (right) with Joe Kennedy and Norina O’Callaghan