Competitive Start Fund Offers Firms €50,000

11 Sep 2019 | 10.23 am

Applications for the final Competitive Start Fund of this year will open on September 24, and Enterprise Ireland is looking for ambitious entrepreneurs and startups with an innovative product to apply.

Fifteen successful applicants will receive up to €50,000 in equity funding from the €750,000 fund, which EI is hoping will unearth ventures suitable for its high-potential startups cohort.

Individual entrepreneurs, early stage companies or prospective businesses active in manufacturing and internationally traded services are encouraged to apply. Those operating in sub-sectors such as internet, games, apps, mobile, SaaS, cloud computing, enterprise software, life sciences, clean tech and industrial products are also eligible.

HPSU manager Jennifer Melia said: “I urge anyone with the drive to see it through, to get their application in today. The Competitive Start Fund can boost or accelerate the growth of any startup company that has the potential to succeed in global markets.

“Companies such as Nasal Medical have utilised the full worth of the fund and are a real testament as to how it can help benefit and further develop your business, as they continue to build scale and expand their reach in new global markets since being awarded the fund.”

Full details of the latest fund, including the application form and eligibility criteria, are available on the Enterprise Ireland website here.