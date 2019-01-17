Competitive Start Fund Offers €750,000

17 Jan 2019 | 10.21 am

Business minister Heather Humphreys and Enterprise Ireland have launched a Competitive Start Fund. Applications open on January 29 and close on February 12.

The €750,000 fund will provide up to €50,000 equity funding for 15 startups. Enterprise Ireland said it is looking to attract early-stage projects that can demonstrate that:

• the product or service has reached minimum viable product stage, at a minimum, live in beta

• the product or service has demonstratable customer validation with (trial and/or paying) customers

• there is a fully articulated proposition addressing a clear gap in the market with market research conducted with customers / potential customers

• suitable channels to international markets have been identified.

Joe Healy, Divisional Manager, HPSU, Enterprise Ireland, commented: “This All Sector CSF will provide a kick-start for up to 15 companies who have an idea, have a plan, have a team, but don’t have the resources to go to market. A funding boost of up to €50,000 in addition to mentoring opportunities and access to networks will help these companies get off the ground.”

In addition to written online applications, companies will be asked to prepare an online video pitch.

Photo: Joe Healy and business minister Heather Humphreys (right) with Caroline Gleason, founder of BidRecruit. (Pic: Orla Murray/ SON Photo)