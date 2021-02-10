Competitive Start Fund Offers €50k Investment

10 Feb 2021 | 09.23 am

Enterprise Ireland is inviting applications for its latest Competitive Start Fund (CSF), which provides up to €50,000 in equity funding to eligible early stage startups.

The €1m CSF is looking in particular for startups developing products or services with export potential that address climate change, with an emphasis on decarbonisation.

Applications for the fund are made online through Enterprise Ireland and involve a video pitch. EI’s €50,000 equity investment is for a 10% shareholding in the recipient company and is given in two equal tranches. The CSF is currently open for applications and will close on 2 March 2021.

Jenny Melia (pictured), manager of EI’s high potential startup division, said that the CSF aims, through funding and expert advice, to turn innovative ideas into profitable companies with global market potential.

“We’re looking for innovative solutions and development plans from entrepreneurs across multiple sectors in manufacturing and internationally traded services. We’re very interested in projects that will drive the digital and green economy, where market opportunities continue to emerge and grow,” Melia added.

A number of CSF application-support workshops will be held online by the national BICs over the coming weeks. Details of these workshops, as well as the Competitive Start Fund application form and eligibility criteria, can be accessed on the Enterprise Ireland website.