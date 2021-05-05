Competitive Start Fund Launches For Startups

05 May 2021 | 09.06 am

Enterprise Ireland is inviting applications from early-stage startups for its latest Competitive Start Fund round, which will award up to €50,000 in equity funding to each of 20 successful applicants.

The state agency said that its CSF is open to early-stage companies from all sectors with an eligible innovative product or service set for global markets.

The fund is designed to help startups reach key commercial and technical milestones, including evaluating overseas market opportunities, building prototypes, developing market entry plans, and securing third-party investment. The closing date for applications is 3pm on May 25.

A number of CSF application-support workshops will be held online by the national Business Innovation Centres (BICs) over the coming weeks. Details of these workshops, as well as the Competitive Start Fund application form and eligibility criteria, can be accessed on the Enterprise Ireland website.

Jenny Melia, manager of Enterprise Ireland’s high potential startups division, said that the successful applicants will receive mentoring opportunities with Enterprise Ireland experts and access to entrepreneurial networks, as well as the €50,000 in funding.

“We’re very excited to see what the next generation of innovative Irish businesses will achieve, and we look forward to working alongside the successful applicants to help them grow further,” Melia added.

Previous Competitive Start Fund applicants include Dublin-based construction software company LiveCosts. “The resources helped us to develop our cost-tracking software and turn a fledgling prototype into a real solution for SMEs in the sector,” said founder and CEO Ciaran Brennan.

“The support also allowed us to accelerate our plans to expand internationally, and we now have clients in Ireland, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.”

Caption: Jenny Melia, Enterprise Ireland