Competition Heats Up For Podcast Audience

04 Feb 2019 | 08.30 am

Business Insider website is predicting that companies will continue entering the podcast space this year while publishers already invested in the format will begin to sour on it.

Business Insider Intelligence predicts the format will be used by 26% of the US population next year, up from 24% in 2018. However, BI notes that the crowded landscape makes it difficult to cultivate a following.

Apple currently hosts 550,000 active podcast shows. Apple has counted 18.5 million individual episodes from 155 countries in more than 100 languages.

According to Apple, there were 13.7 billion podcast streams in 2017. Stuff You Should Know was the first podcast to cross the 500 million download/stream mark.

Podcasters typically aren’t eligible to advertise their shows without first receiving about 20,000 downloads, and the average number of downloads is only 1,600.

In its Tech Predictions 2019. BI comments: “Between 2005 and 2015, the average podcast lasted only six months before going inactive. We expect publishers to get frustrated with the format’s revenue-generating woes in 2019, with many going the route of BuzzFeed, which shuttered its in-house podcast operation last September.”