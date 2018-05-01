Compass Funds Favour Strategic Investment

01 May 2018 | 03.55 pm

Unit-linked funds haven’t been showing much growth year to date, with global equity markets generally striking a softer tone. Tom McCabe, investment strategist with Bank of Ireland Investment Markets, notes that rising inflation spooked stock and bond markets in Q1, though McCabe’s view is that as long as accelerating inflation doesn’t lead to dramatically changed interest rate expectations, equities can cope with policy normalisation.

The fund managers operating the Friends First range of Compass Funds won’t be too bothered with the markets lull, as their brief it to take a long-term view. Friends First added the Compass range of funds to its multi-asset offering five years ago. They are designed to deliver broad diversification with a globally diverse mix of asset classes and investment managers.

According to the company: “The fundamental goal of the Friends First approach is to maximise the potential return subject to the target volatility of each fund in the Compass Range. Asset allocation is often viewed as the most important decision in the investment process and for diversified portfolios a key determinant of performance. In simplest terms our approach aims to gain exposure to a globally diverse mix of asset classes, styles and managers helping to spread risk and reduce the impact of market volatility.

“Strategic asset allocation is at the core of our portfolio construction approach. We do not engage in tactical asset allocation as we do not believe in the ability to successfully and consistently time markets, i.e. to switch from equities to defensive asset and vice versa in anticipation of major stock market moves. Also, over the long term, the cost of switching investments will invariably lead to higher transaction costs and lower returns. We prefer to set strategic asset allocation weights for each risk profile and rebalance back to set weights as markets move.

“The Compass Range will, where appropriate, favour index tracking funds to keep overall fund expenses lower. Index tracking funds simply replicate the market by delivering the investment return of a specific index at a low cost.”

There are four funds in the Compass range. The 5-year annualised returns are 7.9% for Adventurous, 7.2% for Portfolio, 5.5% for Stable and 3.9% for Cautious.

These gains are net of annual management charges, which range from 2.05% to 2.33%. The Friends First Key Information Documents caution that investment returns are impacted by exit charges that apply in the first five years after purchase, ranging from 5% in year one to 1% in year five.

The fund of funds approach is reflected in the Compass Adventurous fund, which has €4.9m invested in seven underlying funds – Indexed Global (Ex Euro) Equity (42%), Indexed Eurozone Equity (18%), Compass Property (15%), Indexed Emerging Markets (15%), Optimum Yield (4%), Insight Currency (3%) and Gold (2%). Equities and property account for 90% of the fund investments.

By contrast, Compass Cautious, which has a fund value of €158m, is biased towards bonds (51%) over equities (20%), with alternative strategies (18%), property (6%) and commodities (5%) accounting for the balance.