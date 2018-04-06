Compare Life Insurance Costs Online With Oomph

06 Apr 2018 | 01.00 pm

Financial advisors Orca Financial have launched Oomph, a new price comparison site for life insurance cover which, it says, will make purchasing life insurance policies easier and more convenient, and promises “the most competitive prices” from the six main providers in Ireland.

Oomph.ie is the brainchild of John Molloy and Sarah McGurrin, who say that the the convenience of the site will allow people to choose when and where they consider their life insurance needs.

“The major insurance providers regularly survey the market, and research shows that somewhere in the region of half a million parents with dependent children have no life insurance,” said Molloy (pictured). “The sad fact is that in the event of an untimely death many families face very reduced financial circumstances and possibly even poverty if their welfare isn’t provided for.

“The industry hasn’t a great track record when it comes to explaining policies, and every day we have clients totally confused as to term assurance, mortgage protection, and whole-of-life cover. Our aim is to explain the product and simplify the purchase, so that people know exactly what they’re getting and can reduce their financial worries knowing their family is provided for.”

Customers input their personal detail at Oomph.ie and are guided as to the policy type and levels of cover appropriate for different life stages.

At present, 40% of potential customers prefer to go online directly with an insurance company, according to an opinions.ie survey, 24% would use an online broker, and using a bank and buying by phone with an insurance company are ranked third and fourth.