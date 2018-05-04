Company Rescue Funding Expanded To €20m

04 May 2018 | 01.12 pm

The European Commission has approved an extension to the Rescue and Restructuring scheme which will add a further €10m of state cash to the fund supporting companies experiencing acute liquidity needs as a result of Brexit, bringing the total funds available to €20m.

The original version of the scheme was notified to the Commission last year, and approved as transparent and limited in time and scope. The latest expansion was proposed in March and approved on the same basis today.

Business minister Heather Humphreys (pictured) said: “This is another element of the suite of supports being developed by my department to provide aid to enterprises impacted by Brexit. Together with the Brexit Loan Scheme, this temporary restructuring aid will provide valuable stabilisation to businesses as they respond to the immediate and long-term impacts of the UK’s decision to leave the EU.”

The extended scheme will run until 2020. Enterprise Ireland will make available rescue aid and temporary restructuring aid to SMEs in financial difficulty or experiencing acute liquidity needs.

The support will take the form of loans repayable over a period of 18 months and will be available to SMEs active in all sectors of the economy, with the exception of steel, coal and finance.

Beneficiaries are required to submit a restructuring plan that allows them to achieve long-term viability on the basis of realistic assumptions, in order to ensure that they do not continue to seek public aid instead of competing in the market on their own merits. A company may only receive rescue and restructuring aid once in any ten-year period.

EU Commission competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager commented: “Small and medium sized companies are the backbone of our economy and it is good that we have been able to endorse this Irish scheme to support SMEs that get into difficulties. These smaller companies employ a lot of people and this scheme should help them preserve jobs without unduly distorting competition.”