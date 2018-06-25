Companies Prioritise Data Breach Procedures

25 Jun 2018 | 11.07 am

A GDPR survey by MicroWarehouse has found that a majority of businesses do not think the introduction of GDPR has made any difference to their day to day operations.

The survey was carried out through face to face interviews with 100 Chief Information Officers and IT Leads in Dublin businesses.

The research shows that SMEs did not enact any preparation model, the larger companies who employee 30 or more people employee someone to ensure they became GDPR compliant (20%).

The amendments to data breach procedures were the most common action taken to ensure compliance following GDPR (32%).

The research also showed that nine out of ten SMEs spent up to €5,000 on tacking the GDPR issue, while 43% of the larger companies spent upwards of €20,000. Only one in seven of the respondents said that cyber security is one of the main priorities for their company, while one in three admitted that the issue is never discussed at management level.

MicroWarehouse is a leading cloud aggregator in Ireland and the largest Irish owned IT distributor. Technical sales lead Aidan Finn said: “The research indicates that little difference has been recorded to the day to day operations of companies surveyed. It highlights the costs associated with becoming GDPR compliant.

“In relation to cyber security and hacking, we were shocked to learn that security of data is so far down the agenda at a senior management level,” Finn added.

Photo: Microwarehouse executives Aidan Finn (right) and Andy Malone