Companies Office Fires Up New IT System

16 Dec 2020 | 02.46 pm

A new IT system at the Companies Registration Office has taken effect after minister Robert Troy signed orders to implement the legal changes.

The orders bring into operation the Companies (Amendment) Act 2019 and the remaining provisions of the Companies (Statutory Audits) Act 2018, the major effect of which is to provide companies with a time frame of 56 days in which to complete their annual return filing, rather than the two-step process that has applied until now.

Troy (pictured) stated: “The new platform offers an improved user experience for those filing documents, facilitates more efficient processing by CRO staff, and means a totally paperless interaction with the CRO for certain transactions.”

The CRO has introduced a range of new forms and has made amendments to some existing forms, together with changes to its filing fees structure. Some forms may now be filed electronically only, as the agency seeks to move all its business transactions online.

Full details are available on the CRO website here.