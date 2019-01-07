Community Projects To Get €150,000

07 Jan 2019 | 11.12 am

Mason Hayes & Curran and Social Innovation Fund Ireland are to distribute €150,000 to community projects across the country as part of this year’s Engage & Educate Fund, which is now in its third year.

The law firm’s initiative is funded from the Dormant Accounts fund and is now seeking applications from community projects that empower people through education to achieve their full potential and contribute to their communities.

To date, the Engage & Educate Fund has supported eight projects, awarding more than €300,000 in financial and mentoring supports. The 2019 grants will go to successful projects that can demonstrate positive impact, the potential to scale and have clear targets which can be supported by the fund.

Partner Michael Doran said: “We have long held the belief that education is one of the most powerful tools in tackling disadvantage. If members of our community are restricted from accessing education, they won’t reach their full potential or contribute fully to society.

“Our partnership with Social Innovation Fund Ireland (SIFI) on this fund over the last two years has allowed us to support and fund educational projects that address critical social issues in Ireland, and we can’t wait to see the innovative projects that apply in 2019.”

SIFI chief executive Deirdre Mortell added: “Having worked with Mason Hayes & Curran over the last two years and supported eight incredible projects to date, I’m really looking forward to seeing what inspiring educational organisations and projects step forward to be part of the fund this year.”

The closing date for applications is February 19 next, and more information is available here.

Photo (l-r): Michael Doran; Kate Sheridan, Blue Diamond Drama Academy; Anneke Walsh, graduate of Blue Diamond Drama Academy, Deirdre Mortell; and minister of state Sean Canney (Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)